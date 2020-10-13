LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Encore at Wynn Las Vegas has announced it will decrease its hours of operation due to low visitation.
According to a news release, beginning Monday, Oct. 19, Encore will be open from Thursday through Sunday.
The release states that after closing at noon on Monday, the resort's hotel, casino, restaurants and amenities will reopen at 2 p.m. every Thursday.
The five-day/four-night schedule will continue indefinitely until consumer demand for Las Vegas increases, Wynn said.
Hotel guests will now be able to check in at Encore beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursdays, with final check out at noon on Mondays.
The Poker Room at Encore will temporarily move to Wynn Las Vegas beginning Oct. 19 and operate 7 days a week, the company said. The Poker area will be located on the casino floor near the Wynn self-park garage.
