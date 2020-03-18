LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- On Tuesday, Governor Steve Sisolak asked all nonessential businesses in Nevada to shut down for the next 30 days.
On Wednesday, dozens of people called, emailed and sent social media messages to FOX5 saying their employers in the valley chose to stay open.
“I feel uncomfortable being there with all those people there,” said a woman who works at Sykes Enterprises.
To hide her identity, FOX5 changed her name to Emily.
Sykes is a call center for entertainment and gaming.
Emily said she was one of about 200 people who showed up to work on Wednesday. People call her when they need support for entertainment and gaming such as refunds or hardware issues.
She said about 250 people work there.
“We’re about two to three ft. apart with computers at our desks,” said Emily.
Emily said the majority of those close-knit desks were filled Wednesday. Despite what Governor Sisolak said on Tuesday.
“They’re trying to find a loophole to keep their company open,” said Emily.
“I ask all our businesses who must remain open to consider hiring those who will be out of work for the next few weeks. Delivery services will need drivers. Call centers need people to handle increased volume,” said Governor Sisolak.
Emily said her company decided to stay open because Sisolak said call centers should hire people.
“[Governor Sisolak was] talking about the essential businesses call centers,” said Emily.
“Do you feel like your company is essential?” Asked reporter Kyla Galer.
“No, it’s for gaming and entertainment,” said Emily.
“Sykes is committed to the safety and wellbeing of our employees and our communities. In response to the current COVID-19 crisis, we are working with our partners to determine a solution that allows as many current and potential employees as possible to work from home. For those who must remain in an office environment, we are taking every precaution and following the guidance of public health authorities,” Sykes website said.
“They’re not stating it’s an option right now,” said Emily.
Emily said the company took some chairs out of the break-room and are cleaning more often. She said it’s impossible to distance herself from her coworkers.
“We are very, very close together.”
She said for now, she’ll keep going to work because she needs the money, and she doesn't want to face consequences for not showing up.
“I don’t want to lose my job,” she said.
Emily hopes they temporarily close its offices soon.
“Listen to what the Governor is saying ...I don’t want to spread it to my boyfriend who is very sick right now.”
Governor Sisolak did not say if there will be any enforcement or penalties for businesses who choose to stay open.
FOX5 reached out to Sykes but did not hear back before this story aired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.