LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An employee with the Clark County District Attorney's Office - Family Support Division has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement provided to FOX5, the employee notified the County of the positive case on Thursday, April 9. The employee has not reported for work since April 2, the County said.
The building in which the employee works has been closed to the public since March 17, the County said, and staff has been reduced to maintain social distancing in accordance with Gov. Sisolak's stay-at-home order.
While staff has been reduced, operations at the office continue.
According to the County, the infected employee has had no direct contact with the public or other employees from March 17-April 2.
(1) comment
Karma. Enough said.
