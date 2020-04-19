LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An employee of a northeast Las Vegas Valley Albertsons store tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed Sunday.
The employee infected is getting medical care, a company spokesperson said, and last worked April 12 at the East Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards location.
"Following CDC guidelines, our Crisis Response Team may recommend that additional members of the store team self-quarantine. These employees will be eligible to receive up to 14 days quarantine pay," the company said.
The store has been through "multiple cycles of our enhanced cleaning," sanitizing and disinfecting. They also used a third-party cleaning service out of an abundance of caution, according to the rep.
The store will remain open. Albertsons urged staff to wash their hands, disinfect check stands and observe social distancing.
