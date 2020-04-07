LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An employee at a northwest Las Vegas Valley Smith's grocery store has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a representative for Smith's/Kroger, the employee worked at its store at 7130 North Durango Drive, near Durango Drive and Elkhorn Road.
"We’ve been informed by public health officials that an associate at our 7130 North Durango Drive location has tested positive for COVID-19. The associate is receiving medical care. We are supporting them and wish them all the best in their recovery," said Aubriana Martindale, corporate affairs manager for Smith's.
Smith's said that upon learning of the confirmed case, the store worked with state and local health experts, followed all sanitization and cleaning procedures and communicated with and supported its store team.
"With the support of the state officials, the store remains open," Martinedale said. "We will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations."
Beginning April 7, Smith's said it will begin to limit the number of customers in its stores to 50% of the internal building code's calculated capacity to allow for proper physical distancing in every store.
