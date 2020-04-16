LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An employee at a Whole Foods store in Las Vegas has tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed to FOX5 Thursday morning.
According to the company, the employee is an employee at the Whole Foods on Las Vegas Boulevard.
No additional information was provided as to when the employee last worked at the store. However, an email shared with FOX5 that was sent to staff says that the affected employee last worked at the store on April 11.
Whole Foods confirmed that the employee is quarantined and receiving an additional two weeks pay.
Whole Foods shared the following statement:
The safety of our Team Members and customers is our top priority and we are diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities. We’ve been working closely with our store Team Members, and are supporting the diagnosed Team Member, who is in quarantine. Out of an abundance of caution, the store performed an additional deep cleaning and disinfection, on top of our current enhanced sanitation measures.
