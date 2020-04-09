LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An employee at a Goodwill of Southern Nevada location in Las Vegas has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed to FOX5 Thursday afternoon.
The infected employee worked at the Goodwill of Southern Nevada on Rainbow Boulevard and Alta Drive, the company confirmed.
According to Goodwill, the employee has been quarantined, and "out of an abundance of caution, the other employees from that location are in a voluntary quarantine as testing is conducted to confirm or refute the diagnosis of a positive case."
Goodwill says it has stopped all operations at the location and is sanitizing the facility in accordance with guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Goodwill of Southern Nevada President and CEO Rick Neal provided the following statement to FOX5:
We have had one employee receive a presumptive positive result on an initial screening for COVID-19 due to an exposure that occurred outside of our location. That employee has been quarantined and, out of an abundance of caution, the other employees from that location are in a voluntary quarantine as testing is conducted to confirm or refute the diagnosis of a positive case. Out of the same caution, we have stopped all operations at that location and are sanitizing the facility in accordance with guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control. Any update on COVID-19 cases involving associates can only come from local health officials per requirements of HIPPA. We do not share the personal health information about any associate in order to protect their privacy. At Goodwill of Southern Nevada, the health and safety of our employees remains our top priority.
