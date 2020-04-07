LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An employee at a Henderson Vons grocery store has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement provided to FOX5 Tuesday afternoon, the employee is an associate at the Vons store on E. Windmill Parkway in Henderson, near Pecos Road.

The company said the employee is receiving medical care. Following CDC guidelines, Vons' Crisis Response Team may recommend that additional employees self-quarantine. Those employees will be eligible to receive up to 14 days quarantine pay, Vons said.

According to Vons, the infected employee has not worked at the store since April 5.

The store "has been through multiple cycles of our enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and/or disinfecting process since that day. In an abundance of caution, we conducted a thorough cleaning, sanitizing and/or infecting with guidance from third-party sanitization experts," Vons said.

The store will remain open, and it will continue to follow an enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and/or disinfecting process in every department.

Earlier Tuesday, Smith's confirmed that an employee at a store in the northwest Las Vegas Valley had tested positive for COVID-19.