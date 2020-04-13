LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An employee at a Henderson Target store has tested positive for COVID-19, the retailer confirmed to FOX5.
According to a spokesperson for Target, the individual is an employee at the Target store on Green Valley Parkway near Horizon Ridge Parkway. They are quarantined and receiving pay while on leave, the company said.
Target did not provide details as to when the individual last worked at the store.
The company issued the following statement on the matter:
We’re working in close partnership with local health departments and can share that a Target team member at our Henderson store on Green Valley Ranch Parkway has a positive case of the coronavirus. Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests, and we’re taking a number of steps to move forward. First, we’ve communicated directly with the impacted team member, who is in quarantine and following all health department guidelines, and we’ll pay them while they’re on leave. We’ve also worked quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store, which is the recommendation of public health experts. We’ve notified the entire store team and provided them with the appropriate CDC guidance. We’ll continue to first and foremost take care of our team and guests.
