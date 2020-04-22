Lowe's exterior

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An employee at an east Las Vegas Lowe's store has tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed to FOX5.

According to Lowe's, the employee worked at the store at 2875 E. Charleston Boulevard. 

The employee has been quarantined and is received care, Lowe's said. 

The associate last worked at the store on March 31, and according to Lowe's, "after following the preventative guidance from the CDC, the store remains open." 

Lowe's said the store has been extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines.

