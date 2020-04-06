LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An employee with the Department of Family Services at Child Haven tested positive for COVID-19, Clark County confirmed to FOX5 Monday morning.
According to a statement from Clark County, on Sunday, March 29, the employee left her work shift early, saying she was not feeling well. "She was subsequently tested and notified the department on Sunday, April 5 that she had tested positive for COVID-19," the county said.
The employee worked in Child Haven's Nork Cottage, which houses children 7 to 12 years old. None of the children in the Nork Cottage and none of the staff who worked with her are exhibiting symptoms, the county said.
According to the county, following recommendations from the Southern Nevada Health District, the children are quarantining in place, and access to the cottage is restricted to the three full-time stuff members who were there previously. These staff members have been issued PPE, including masks and gloves as well as cleaning supplies and have been cleared by the health district to continue working at the cottage.
The four children in the cottage have also been issued masks and have been cleared by SNHD to remain there. If child become symptomatic, they will be removed from Nork Cottage and placed in isolation in a separate facility on the Child Haven campus.
No additional children or staff are permitted to enter Nork Cottage until the quarantine period expires on Sunday, April 12, the county said. In addition, any child who resided in Nork Cottage since March 27 are being identified and their caregivers will be notified of the potential exposure.
The county says this incident is confined to Nork Cottage alone. The county says the facility continues to practicing standard health protocols such as social distancing, frequent hand washing and wiping down of surfaces. As an additional measure, Child Haven staff are being screened prior to reporting on campus to begin any shifts.
