LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Chef Emeril Lagasse's Lagasse Stadium sports bar venue at the Palazzo will not be reopening.
A spokesperson for Las Vegas Sands Corporation confirmed on Tuesday Lagasse's Stadium permanent closure.
Described on its website as a "new breed of sports bar," Lagasse's Stadium originally opened at the property in fall of 2009.
The eatery had been temporarily closed since the COVID-19 shutdown.
Las Vegas Sands had no additional information to provide.
