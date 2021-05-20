LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas is days away from reopening at 100% , but as tourists return and COVID-19 restrictions are dropped for other businesses, rideshare drivers seem to be stuck in park.
At the start of the pandemic, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak paused surge pricing as part of a state of emergency and a year later it remains in place.
“I’ve driven for Lyft for 7 years and I’ve done over 10,000 rides but I’m not going to work for pennies,” former Uber and Lyft driver Craig Kutella said.
Kutella stopped driving at the beginning of the pandemic and will not start again until things change.
“There’s no money there. You used to get a lot of primetime and overtime,” Kutella contended.
Uber and Lyft used to be able to charge surge pricing, higher rates sometimes two or three times the normal fare, during peak times in areas where demand was high.
“Due to the governor’s mandates for no primetime that is keeping me off the road,” Kutella explained. “I usually drive at night. I drive when it is busy. I love making that extra money when it is busy,” Kutella added.
In a statement to its customers, Uber said pausing surge pricing during short-term emergency situations such as storms and fires makes sense.
"The Covid-19 state of emergency has now lasted for well over a year… and with the demand for rides continuing to increase as the state reopens, drivers and riders alike are being negatively affected by this regulation."
“I get the messages every week to try and come back. They try to throw bonuses at you, but that’s a quick fix that doesn’t solve the problem,” Kutella asserted.
Kutella also places blame on the companies themselves for keeping drivers from getting back on the roads.
“Lyft and Uber are part at fault. They cut back their mileage charges down to nothing. It used to be like 25 cents a mile… down to like 8 cents a mile,” Kutella argued.
As drivers like Kutella choose to stay home, the driver shortage means long wait times or no rides at all. FOX5 tried to book at ride Thursday evening, Lyft had a 29-minute wait, Uber said there were no cars available.
“Customers should not be waiting two or three hours for a ride... when you pick up a passenger that’s been stressed for two or three hours getting a ride, their negativity comes into the ride and they are going to blame you… and I don’t want to deal with that,” Kutella explained.
Thursday evening, FOX5 reached out to Governor Sisolak’s office. They did not give a date or timeline for lifting the pause on the surge pricing regulation, but they remain "committed to being flexible and working with stakeholders.”
FOX5 will continue to follow what happens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.