LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Culinary Academy of Las Vegas is hosting a two-day food giveaway to 15,000 residents in need.
The drive-thru event will take place at Sam Boyd Stadium on December 18 and 19. Each of the 15,000 food baskets will contain a beef roast, butternut squash, carrots, celery, onions, oranges, potatoes, zucchini, cabbage, rice, pasta and pasta sauce.
According to a release from the Culinary Academy, 5,000 additional baskets will be distributed at various pop-up sites around Clark County and will be delivered to those who have been diagnosed or lost family members to COVID-19.
The drive-thru event will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those in need are asked to arrive at their scheduled pick-up date and time and present their confirmation number and identification.
"The contactless drive-through allows residents to receive food assistance without having to exit cars or roll down windows, ensuring the safety of all involved," the release said.
Reservations can be made at https://bit.ly/calvwinter, or by calling (702) 227-8842.
Residents who are in need of immediate food assistance can schedule a pickup for the regular food assistance program online at http://bit.ly/cc-efa, or by calling (702) 227-8842. Contactless home delivery for the regular food assistance program is available for qualifying residents.
With multiple community partners, the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas has distributed more than 200,000 food baskets to residents in need this year.
