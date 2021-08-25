LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Amid a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, a hospital in Elko, Nevada is asking all of the county's citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a letter posted on its Facebook page signed by its executives, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital said the county's 26% vaccination rate is lower than the state average, and it is not helping hospitalizations.
"The burden this low vaccination rate has put on our system is unsustainable," the hospital wrote. "In fact, the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients admitted to our hospital has increased exponentially since August 1. Most of these acutely sick individuals are under the age of 50 and all of them are unvaccinated."
NNRH said this spike is preventable.
"Each vaccine administered is a hospital bed saved for someone having a heart attack, stroke or other potentially life-threatening illness," the hospital wrote.
