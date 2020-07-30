LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Casinos in Las Vegas are putting in orders to get more Electronic table games to help create a more inviting and safe environment for gamblers.
Social distancing, capacity adjustments and sanitation requirements are all a direct cause for the spike in interest.
A spokesperson with Scientific Games said these table game alternatives are nothing new and have been in production for about 20 years.
As casino floors continue to evolve, gamblers can expect more of these electronic table game as an alternative to existing table games as part of casinos “new normal”.
