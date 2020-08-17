LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Eldorado Casino will join the growing list of casinos in Southern Nevada asking to stay closed until next year.
According to documents filed with Henderson City Council, Eldorado Casino will request gaming licenses to be place in non-operational status during Tuesday's council meeting. If approved, the casino would be able to keep its licenses while remaining closed through June 2021.
Boyd Gaming is requesting to remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When a decision is made to reopen the property, we will submit a reopening plan prior to reopening," a letter to the city council read. "We look forward to working with the City of Henderson on reopening the property safely and in compliance with all applicable requirements at a future date."
Station Casinos recently requested the same license status for three properties: Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. Henderson and North Las Vegas city councils approved the measures.
