LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Electric Daisy Carnival will continue as planned in May, according to organizer Pasquale Rotella.
"We are moving ahead with EDC Las Vegas in May 2020," wrote on Twitter. "I am in communication with local goverment officials who are ready for the show, and we have new health and safety protocols to implement at this year's EDC that we will announce closer to the date.
EDC is set to take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway May 15-17.
Headliner Update ❤️ pic.twitter.com/J5q316x7W7— Pasquale Rotella (@PasqualeRotella) March 12, 2020
Hi Headliners. I’m gathering details right now to address many of your questions. Love you all. Stay tuned for more info.— Pasquale Rotella (@PasqualeRotella) March 12, 2020
However, Beyond Wonderland, a festival in Southern California, has been postponed till June 19-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.