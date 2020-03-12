Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas

Festivalgoers attend Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) 2018 in Las Vegas. (Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC)/Facebook)

 Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC)/Facebook

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Electric Daisy Carnival will continue as planned in May, according to organizer Pasquale Rotella.

"We are moving ahead with EDC Las Vegas in May 2020," wrote on Twitter. "I am in communication with local goverment officials who are ready for the show, and we have new health and safety protocols to implement at this year's EDC that we will announce closer to the date.

EDC is set to take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway May 15-17.

However, Beyond Wonderland, a festival in Southern California, has been postponed till June 19-20.

