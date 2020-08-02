LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pasquale Rotella, founder of the Electric Daisy Carnival, announced Sunday the festival was postponed again to May 2021.
In an Instagram post, Rotella wrote they planned to hold the dance festival in the fall, with a two-point testing system for attendees, but "the medical advances necessary to pull this off will not be ready in time."
EDC Las Vegas is now scheduled for May 21, 22 and 23 in 2021, and will celebrate 25 years of the festival.
Rotella said all 2020 passes will be honored and automatically transferred over for the event next year. To refund the tickets, visit edclasvegas.com/verify.
The founder said any available tickets will be back on sale Thursday, August 6.
EDC typically brings about 100,000 per day to the Las Vegas Valley.
(3) comments
Woo Hoo there is a god !!! Thank you for canceling and keep on doing so. No mess downtown, no traffic nightmares and street closures, and best yet no drunks and druggies roaming the streets at all hours of the day and night. They should be banned period. Not worth the mess they make and leave behind.
I am so glad, hopefully they cancel every year. That event is about as toxic as the virus!
So no kids overdosing until next year. Cool
