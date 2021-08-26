LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those hoping to attend EDC 2021 in Las Vegas will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result within 72 hours before first entering the event, Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella announced Thursday.
According to the post from Rptella, "specific details for each event will be updated on the event’s social channels & website FAQ within the next week."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.