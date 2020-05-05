LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The creator of EDC announced via Twitter that refunds will be awarded to those who can't attend the festival later this the year.
According to Twitter, Pasquale Rotella, the creator of EDC, said he understands many festival goers won't be able to attend in October, but his team is working tirelessly to process refunds.
Refunds are Coming! 😎🍦✨ I know many of you who are unable to attend our rescheduled event dates have been asking about the status of refunds. I want to assure you that our team is working tirelessly to verify all orders and process your ... https://t.co/MkKDoB9ykH pic.twitter.com/rzyfsLmJ0V— Pasquale Rotella (@PasqualeRotella) May 6, 2020
EDC 2020 was rescheduled for the first weekend in October after the COVID-19 pandemic created havoc for large events.
