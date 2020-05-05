EDC

The Electric Daisy Carnival grounds were decorated with lit amusements and stages in the infield of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 16, 2017. (Source: aLive Coverage for Insomniac)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The creator of EDC announced via Twitter that refunds will be awarded to those who can't attend the festival later this the year.

According to Twitter, Pasquale Rotella, the creator of EDC, said he understands many festival goers won't be able to attend in October, but his team is working tirelessly to process refunds.

EDC 2020 was rescheduled for the first weekend in October after the COVID-19 pandemic created havoc for large events.

