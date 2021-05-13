LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Eager families across the valley brought their 12 to 15 year-olds to vaccination sites, a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Pfizer vaccine for the newest age group.
The COVID-19 Task Force estimated that 177,000 Nevadans are now eligible for the vaccine. Almost 17 million pre-teens and teens across the country are in this age group.
"It's completely worth it. You feel so much safer going in public," said 14-year-old Zander Stutzky, an 8th grader who got a dose at the Galleria Mall in between classes.
His family did not see any other youth in line.
At the Las Vegas Convention Center mega-site , some teenagers came during school hours.
"We expect this week to get a littler bit busier. We've seen a handful come through here, we hope to see some more," said Travis Haldeman, who runs the LVCC site.
Healthcare leaders expect a slower rollout of doses with this age group, as many families may prefer the care of their pediatrician.
The Biden administration is rolling out small batches of the Pfizer vaccine to doctor's offices.
The CDC gave the green light for doctors to administer the Pfizer vaccine at the same time as other doses, providing opportunities to give the COVID-19 vaccine during other school-required vaccine visits.
"The ability for Nevadans to catch up on vaccinations with one easy office visit will allow us to serve our patients effectively and conveniently," said Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell of St. Mary's Medical Network in Reno.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.