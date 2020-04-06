LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dutch Bros Coffee has announced that it will donate all profits from the month of April to support medical first responders.
In a news release, Dutch Bros said the funds will go directly to First Responders First, an initiative that provides essential supplies and equipment to protect frontline healthcare workers and their patients.
“#FirstRespondersFirst is a really amazing initiative making a huge difference right now. We’re honored to help support this fund,” said Boersma. “We started this business not just to sell coffee, but to make an impact in positive ways. We hope we can do that this April and be a light in these difficult times.”
