HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A seamstress at Dry Clean Depot in Henderson is making face masks to make up for lost income after businesses closed in March.
Silvia Hernandez, who has been sewing since she was 15 years old, has made about 200 masks so far and has 80 for sale.
Before the coronavirus shutdown, Dry Clean Depot was open six days a week but have since cut their hours of operation to only Monday and Wednesday.
The prospect of getting back to business as usual seemed bleak.
To keep money coming in, the owner called Silvia one day and asked if she would make face masks.
“I was surprised. I thought he would say don’t make anything. Stay home,” said Hernandez.
She charges $7 dollars per mask or 3 for $20
Getting the cloth is not a problem, but the elastic string that serves to fasten the mask is hard to come by.
“My boss ordered it three weeks ago and it hasn’t come in yet,” said Hernandez. “It's hard to find it. So yesterday I drove to California to buy elastic.”
Hernandez made the trip in one day, going to the downtown LA fashion district and back to Las Vegas.
"I know some people. That sell on the corners. Maple, Olympic," said Hernandez.
Those suppliers are well aware that elastic is in high demand.
"It's expensive. Before it was ten dollars for the roll. 140 yards. Now it's twenty five dollars each roll," said Hernandez.
Still, she makes made the trip.
Not because she had to.
"I feel good when I make something to help," said Hernandez.
