LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Health officials on Friday announced that a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at the Texas Station in North Las Vegas beginning May 11.
According to the Southern Nevada Health District, shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administered from 7 a.m. until noon seven days a week at the drive-thru clinic.
The site will offer first doses of the vaccine for three weeks. Cassell noted that second doses will then be offered three weeks after the initial shot. The second doses will also be offered for three weeks.
The vaccine site will be run National Guard in conjunction with the Southern Nevada Health District. The clinic will close on June 14.
Officials are planning to administer 1,000 doses per day. However, they could likely go up to 1,200 if needed, Cassell said.
Appointments will be required. They will be available through the Southern Nevada Health District: snhd.info/covid-vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.