LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nye County residents will now have an option for drive-thru COVID-19 testing in their county.
The Nye County Sheriff's Office announced the partnership with Serenity Health on Monday.
Testing begins Tuesday at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive in Pahrump from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again April 1 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., NCSO said.
Testing will move to the Beatty Justice Court at 426 Avenue C on April 2 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Then, testing in Tonopah will take place April 2 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 101 Radar Road.
NCSO said testing would only be available to those exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. Officials said those getting testing must stay in their car to be tested.
The sheriff's office said those getting testing should a copy of an ID, phone number and insurance card on one sheet of paper. NCSO said it cannot be the originals.
