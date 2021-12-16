LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The drive-thru testing and vaccination site in the parking lot of UNLV's Paradise Campus will be closed next week through Christmas.
It will be closed from Sunday, Dec. 19 through Thursday, Dec. 23 and will reopen Sunday, Dec. 26 for its normal operations of five nights a week, Sunday through Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
It's located just east of Paradise Road across from UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center.
About 500 tests and 300 vaccinations, including booster shots, are free and available each night on a first-come, first-served basis. The Pfizer vaccine is available for people age 12 and up, in addition to the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines for those 18 and older.
No pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available at this site. Parents can book appointments for children age 5-11 at most other clinic locations listed on the Health District’s website at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.