LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 stopped after three days at Sahara West Urgent Care due to a lack of manpower, staff members said.
“I’m running thin. I’m running really thin. I only have four staff members right now,” said Jose Triana, Practice Manager at Sahara West Urgent Care.
Triana said not only is he working with a limited staff, those who are testing patients are going above and beyond to get the job done at no cost.
“It’s payroll for me," Triana said. "I just can’t afford them to be here every single day, overtime and everything like that when we’re doing this out of the greatness of our hearts."
There are plenty of test kits, but not enough staff members to administer them.
People waited in line for hours, some camped out overnight, only to be turned away this morning.
Paula Spoly was one of those people.
“I have shortness of breath, slight fever, coughing, runny, stuffy nose. I was actually having a hard time catching my breath when I was coughing and everything,” Spoly said.
In order to be tested now, Triana said you must first have a referral from a primary doctor. Once patients have that, they need to make an appointment.
“Call in. We’ll ask you to send or give us your information via email or over the phone and we’ll go ahead and we’ll schedule you the next available appointment for the COVID testing,” Triana said.
Patients said staff members at the urgent care are run down and it’s starting to show.
“They looked exhausted this morning. Very exhausted, and the people, I know they’re aggravated for waiting and everything but they’re just running the doctors and the staff down,” Spoly said.
Triana said he has tested approximately 800 people so far.
Many of those coming in for testing are not looking well, Triana said.
“A lot of the patients are symptomatic. Really, really symptomatic,” said Triana.
Sahara West Urgent Care has approximately 300 test kits left and Triana said he will order more when test kits begin to run out.
