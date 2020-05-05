LAS VEGAS FOX5 (FOX5) -- A drive-thru testing site will be available in Laughlin on Tuesday, May 12 and Wednesday, May 13, according to a media release from Clark County.
The testing will be done by appointment only in Laughlin via the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, Southern Nevada Health District and community partners. Testing will be held at the Aquarius Casino Resort, 1900 S. Casino Drive.
Starting May 6 through May 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Laughlin residents can call (702) 298-2214 to register and make an appointment for a test by calling, extension 4 or 5.
The county said 500 per day will be available. The testing, which will take place inside the valet area of the resort’s parking garage from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. is free and open to Laughlin residents only on a first-come, first-served basis as appointments are scheduled. Residents will be required to have ID and should arrive 15 minutes before the appointment.
“Residents of the unincorporated township of Laughlin deserve to have access to COVID-19 testing, a major component for a safe recovery,” said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft in the emailed statement. “... The more testing we can do and the more data we can gather, the better it will be for our community to make informed decisions as we move forward.”
The type of testing is "polymerase chain reaction tests, better known as PCR tests, which show whether someone currently has the coronavirus," said the county.
