LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The West Wind Drive-In movie theater in North Las Vegas will reopen on Saturday with strict rules.
Gov. Sisolak on Thursday announced that drive-in theaters could reopen in Nevada as part of the state's Phase 1 reopening plan.
Commissioner Lawrence Weekly on Friday said during the Clark County Commissioner's meeting that he has worked closely with the drive-in theater on reopening.
Commissioner Weekly said that the theater will keep its snack bar closed and will only allow a certain number of guests to use the bathroom at a time.
According to a Facebook post from the theater, among other rules, attendees must remain in their vehicle - there is no sitting outside of your car. You must also leave a car space between you and your neighbor, the theater notes.
To view showtimes, visit: westwinddi.com/locations/las-vegas
