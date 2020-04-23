LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The drive-in movie theater in North Las Vegas has reopened, according to a post on its Facebook page.
The West Wind Drive-In posted on Wednesday that the theater would reopen following "strict" operating rules.
Among other rules, according to the posting, vehicles must be spaced at least 10 feet apart (every other parking space) and no one can leave their vehicle expect to visit the restroom, which will be limited to one person (plus a minor child or a disabled companion) at a time.
In response to a question of whether or not they will be limiting a certain number of vehicles to accommodate the 10 feet apart rule, the theater said, "Yes. We will be monitoring space on each screen and once full using the 10ft apart rule we will have to stop taking cars until the next set of movies by then customers would have left allowing us to let more customers in."
The snack bar and entertainment areas will be closed, the theater said.
There are double feature showtimes listed for Thursday evening: https://bit.ly/3cMm7E1
