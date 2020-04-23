UPDATE: On Friday, the West Wind Drive-In announced that it has been asked to cease operations pending further direction from the governor's office.
The announcement was posted on the business' Facebook page:
"We had received formal approval to reopen the Las Vegas Drive-In with certain operating restrictions and we complied. Unfortunately we have recently been asked to temporarily cease operations pending further direction from the Governor’s office. We are disappointed with this decision but look forward to re-opening as soon as possible. Thank you for your patronage and patience."
ORIGINAL STORY CONTINUES BELOW:
NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The West Wind All Digital Drive-In Movie Theater in North Las Vegas opened for the first time since the statewide shutdown Thursday night.
"People need to get out. They need to be able to have a place where they can get out and be safe," said movie goer Cassandra Peoples.
Social distancing guidelines include cars parked at least 10 feet apart.
People were asked to stay in their cars at all times unless they needed to use the restroom.
Only one person was allowed in the restroom at a time and face masks are a requirement.
“It’s a nice little break from being locked up in the house and cooped up. The movie theater opened back up and we thought we could come out and enjoy some movies," said John Wallace.
The concession stand was closed to further comply with social distancing guidelines, but many people brought their own snacks.
“I’m so excited. I’ve been waiting and waiting and waiting to see a movie. Not at my house,” said Peoples.
The line to get inside began forming before 6 pm even though the first showing was at 7:45 pm.
"I was so excited.I was thrilled. I ran downstairs and said 'honey get ready, we're going to the movies, right now,” said Peoples.
Staff wore face masks also as they welcomed people weary of staying home.
"Just being outdoors and being able to still be around people, but not be close to people is a welcomed relief," said Robyn Wallace.
More information about move times can be found at www.westwinddi.com
