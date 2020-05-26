LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A popular Las Vegas Strip nightclub confirmed staff layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Drai's Nightclub said they had hoped to reopen following Gov. Steve Sisolak's recovery plan for the state, but the uncertainty resulted in layoffs for the club.
In a statement, the nightclub left the possibility open for a strong return.
We have made the difficult decision to lay off our employees. While we had hoped to reopen this summer, under Governor Sisolak’s phased opening plan we do not have a clear understanding when nightclubs will reopen. Our hope, like so many of us in Las Vegas, is that this era will end soon so that we can return our team to work. We look forward to reopening as soon as possible and look forward to bringing back the incredible nightlife and live performances that Drai’s is known for.
– Drai’s management team
It wasn't clear how many employees were impacted.
