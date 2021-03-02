LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dozens to more than a hundred people can be seen at the crack of dawn at Las Vegas vaccination site Cashman Center, hoping for a chance to get a precious "extra" vaccine dose at the end of the day.
As the state has expanded eligibility to frontline and essential workers, hundreds of thousands of Nevadans in other groups and the general population must wait weeks to months, due to a limited supply of doses nationwide.
FOX5 spoke to people who documented their efforts on Facebook page Las Vegas Vaccine Hunters, who would show up as early as 5 a.m. to get their name on a list, and still face the possibility that they will not get a dose.
"It's a lot of waiting, but I think its worth it," said Tina Herman, 27, who went three days before she was finally able to get a vaccine.
Herman said the wait list is prioritized by age, as well, and those in their 50s, 40s and 30s were given doses ahead of her.
The Southern Nevada Health District said it makes sure those eligible for a vaccine get any excess doses left, and the possibility of that happening daily is limited. Vaccinators also use every possible dose in every vial to make sure no excess goes to waste.
its poison
