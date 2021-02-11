LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dozens of people waited in line at the Las Vegas Convention Center for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday. However, things were much smoother than Wednesday when computer and wi-fi issues cause people to wait in line for hours, even if they had an appointment.
Jennifer Sizemore with the Southern Nevada Health District said the system was back up and running as of Thursday morning.
We talked to someone in line who said he was a little confused about how the process was supposed to work. Stan Howser's wife had an appointment to get the Pfizer vaccine, but they ended up waiting in line with those waiting for the Moderna vaccine.
"They should have made some preparation for people to know what line they should be in," Howser said. "A simple sign at the point of entry would be sufficient I would think."
We asked out to Sizemore who said there are separate sections and lines once you get inside the clinic area to show you where you need to go.
