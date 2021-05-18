LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It’s not just the casinos that are enjoying a jump in business since capacity levels are up in Southern Nevada.
Tattoo parlors are inking and piercing people at a rate we haven’t seen since before the pandemic.
Bobby Gonzalez is owner of Koolsville in downtown Las Vegas and its four locations with his wife. With capacity limits increased to 80%, customers are lining up out the door.
“They just keep on coming,” he said.
Koolsville is one of the longest operating tattoo parlors in the city of Las Vegas, first opened in 1985.
According to Gonzalez, people are coming to Las Vegas to let off steam and for new memories in the form of tattoos.
One average, his tattoo artist at his Sacred Heart location at 1232 Las Vegas Blvd. will do about 80 to 100 small tattoos each day.
“A lot of people are walk-ins,” said Gonzalez.
His shops are so popular, their TikTok account has more than 4 million views.
His biggest challenge right now is finding more tattoo artists. He said he's ready to hire four right away.
