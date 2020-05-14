LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas on Thursday announced that restaurants and retail establishments in downtown, which are operating under Phase 1 of Gov. Sisolak's orders, can now provide outdoor dining and sidewalk sales on a temporary basis.
#DTLV restaurants and retail establishments, which are operating under Phase 1 of the governor’s orders, are now allowed to provide outdoor dining and sidewalk sales on a temporary basis. Learn more: https://t.co/qEzQoqKOHU pic.twitter.com/wKQv47oPy2— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) May 14, 2020
The city said it will allow the outdoor dining and sidewalk sales through Phases 1 and 2. The city will then reevaluate upon completion of those phases.
Each business must follow the state of Nevada social distancing recommendations for tables, chairs and other furniture, according to a news release. Businesses must also maintain a minimum of six feet from a "pedestrian path" at all times.
Retail businesses and restaurants will be allowed to operate on the public sidewalk area, during their regular operating hours only, the city said.
Some additional restrictions apply, including furniture, fixture or equipment shall not be permanently affixed to the public sidewalk. No tables, chairs, umbrellas, merchandise racks or other objects can enroach into the pedestrian path, sidewalk ramp or carrier curb ramp area.
To view the map of the sidewalk retail and dining boundaries, visit: https://bit.ly/3dIF8aP
For additional questions, please contact the city’s call center at 702-229-CARE.
