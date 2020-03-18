LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In response to Gov. Steve Sisolak's order that non-essential businesses must close their doors for 30 days to help stop the spread of coronavirus, Evel Pie will be temporarily halting operations at its eatery on Fremont Street.
As a result, Evel Pie has announced it will give away free pizzas beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday until its stock is depleted, according to a news release.
Patrons will not be able to congregate during the process, the release said. The shop said on Facebook that it can give away the pizzas through its walk up window.
"This was a very difficult decision because of our employees, but we need to the responsible thing," said Evel Pie creator and co-owner Branden Powers. "We hope to be back serving the community as soon as we can."
A Facebook post from Evel Pie said it will give away one large cheese pizza per person, while supplies last.
Evel Pie is located at 508 East Fremont Street in downtown.
