LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Container Park in downtown Las Vegas will reopen on Thursday with reduced hours.
According to a Facebook post from the Container Park, the area will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, tenants can set their own operating hours for their stores.
Container Park said it will be adhering to social distancing guidelines and practicing strict sanitizing protocols.
The playground, Mantis and The Dome will remain closed until further notice, Container Park said.
Visit downtowncontainerpark.com/covid for more information.
