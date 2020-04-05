LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The owner of downtown Las Vegas bar ReBar announced on Sunday it would reopen for drive-thru service this week.
The Arts District bar "reinvented" itself as Boardwalk Liquors, according to owner Derek Stonebarger in a Facebook post.
With pick-up hours starting Thursday, Boardwalk Liquors serves as the bar's drive-thru liquor store and hot dog stand. People can arrive to the Main Street location on car or bike to pick up their orders from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
A $30 minimum beverage order includes a meal item and a Stella Artois. All tips will go to ReBar's staff, Stonebarger said.
He said they found a way to seal beverages, including cocktails, for the sales.
"Let people know that we can all be nimble ... To make this a better world a safe world and get people the services they need," he said Sunday.
Curbside and social distancing requirements will be met for the safety of staff and patrons. Stonebarger said only online orders will be accepted and no transactions will be done on-site. No alcohol consumption is allowed within 1,000 feet of the bar.
Stonebarger said he hopes to expand the pick-up hours soon and are looking at delivery approval on Monday from the city.
The announcement comes after City of Las Vegas lessened restrictions for businesses that sell alcohol, allowing restaurants to include it in take-out and liquor stores to fulfill delivery orders.
For more information, visit the Boardwalk Liquors website.
