LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Millennium Fandom Bar has decided to keep it’s doors closed even though the state gave bars permission to reopen bar tops on Monday.
Owner Alex Pusineri said he chose to stay closed in order to keep his customers and the community at large safe from contracting COVID-19.
“After two days, I woke up and said ‘no, community first. Safety first.’ It’s very hard to implement the restrictions,” said Pusineri.
In order to generate revenue during the closure, Pusineri is selling specialty shirts online.
“When we closed, we had the online store for Millenium and we made a special t-shirt and that t-shirt is Fandom vs Covid,” said Pusineri.
He said when the curve is significantly flattened and it is once again safe for his customers to interact, he will reopen with a four-day event.
The event will include food, drinks, and cosplay for which the bar is known.
“I think it’s going to be a family reunion. When you haven’t seen your brother, your cousin, your uncle for so long. You think you’re okay, but when you see them, you get emotional,” said Pusineri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.