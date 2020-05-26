LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Department of Justice penned a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak Monday, urging him to loosen reopening guidelines for churches.
The letter was written by Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich and U.S. Assistant Attorney General Eric S. Deibrand, both under the Department of Justice. In it, Trutanich and Deibrand detail Sisolak's ban on in-person faith gatherings of ten or more people, calling it a possible civil rights violation.
"We understand these directives were issued in the midst of an uncertain situation, which may have required quick decisions based on changing information," the letter states. "We are concerned, however, that the flat prohibition against ten or more persons gathering for in person worship services — regardless of whether they maintain social distancing guidelines — impermissibly treats religious and nonreligious organizations unequally."
The attorneys said Sisolak's directive may violate the Free Exercise clause of the First Amendment. The Free Exercise clause states that Congress shall make no law prohibiting the practice of religion.
"Like other leaders around the country, you have been called on to balance competing interests and make your best judgments," the letter read.
The letter comes after Pres. Donald Trump deemed churches essential on May 22 and demanded governors allow churches to reopen across the U.S.
Gov. Sisolak is set to speak at 5:30 p.m. regarding Phase 2 of reopening plans for Nevada, though it isn't immediately clear if changes will be made to current guidelines regarding churches. Sisolak's press office did not immediately respond for comment.
(2) comments
WOW. What's the Governor going to do about this letter??? Walls are closing in and now the whole country is looking at him to take action. What ever happened to separation between Church and State??? Very Happy to see the DOJ has identified Sisolak as this may be a very interesting outcome in the next few days.
I with we received the amount of attention from national media that you claim we do. Western states in general are ignored by national politics. California is often dismissed as an outlier and I doubt most people in Washington DC can name 3 cities in Nevada.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.