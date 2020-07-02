LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More federal money is coming to Nevada to help address the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich announced Thursday that the Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs awarded the state nearly $11.6 million in grant funding.

“This funding will help Nevada respond to public safety challenges posed by COVID-19, including assisting agencies with meeting the needs of their officers and communities,” Trutanich said in a statement. “We appreciate OJP’s support in making these resources available to our state.”

FEMA also announced Thursday the approval of $1.1 million to purchase personal protective equipment for Nevada agencies.

The money will go to various cities, police departments and public safety agencies around the state. The grant was part of the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, recently signed by President Donald Trump. State, local and tribal governments were eligible to apply.

