LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boulder City seniors in self-quarantine got to watch a parade right outside their windows. It was thanks to the city’s police and animal control, plus their four-legged friends.
“I see the others who are out here who are chomping at the bit to get back to their regular lives,” Nancy Marshall said.
Nancy Marshall is one of 52 seniors who live at the Homestead Assisted Living Center. It’s been about two months since they’ve had the freedom to go outside.
“That has been the real challenge to tell our residents, ‘please don’t leave for your own safety,’” Maglia Ortiz with the center said.
“One of the reasons I like my window view is because I get to see when the UPS driver comes or the FedEx driver comes or the mailman,” Marshall said. “That’s really exciting these days.”
Friday morning, they got some new visitors.
Ann Inabnitt runs the Boulder City Animal Shelter and Animal Control. She thought if people can’t visit the animals, she’ll bring the animals to them.
“We walked around and we took Luna, our patrol dog, the horses and our shelter dogs,” she said. “If people wanted to say hi to us, they had the windows open so we were able to interact and introduce the horses and the dogs.”
“It was exciting, I almost felt like a little girl again,” Loretta Short said.
“It lit up their faces, even the ones who didn’t want to get out of bed,” Ortiz said. “Now they’re isolated in their apartments. To see that light in their eyes, it means everything.”
The Boulder City police brought its mounted patrol unit. Odie the horse took a liking to Marshall.
“That was like a new friend coming to visit me … I have a new friend!” Marshall said.
“Besides trying not to cry because I haven’t see that joy in their faces in a little while, I really just thought what else can we do, how often can we do this because this isn’t something we’ve seen in them, that joy, that happiness,” Ortiz said.
