LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Healthcare workers across Nevada say dropping the mask mandate immediately does not "follow the science," and many called for Nevadans to keep protecting themselves and others in public.
"We have seen a rapid decline in case numbers coupled with declining hospitalizations," Governor Steve Sisolak announced Thursday.
According to Nevada's mask guidance, which expired Thursday, all Nevada counties currently are experiencing high transmission.
CDC guidelines state that people are urged to wear a N95 or KN95 masks in public settings with high transmission, when strangers with unknown vaccination statuses are present.
Clark County's case count dropped to 489 on Thursday, and test positivity has fallen to 16%. More than 900 patients are in the hospital across the county.
According to the Southern Nevada Health District, Clark County would reach the benchmark of "moderate transmission" when cases fall below 200 a day, and test positivity falls below 10%.
"This would not have been the CDC's recommendation. They are continuing to say, 'We have got cases too high and hospitalizations too high," said Dr. David Weismiller of UNLV Health.
"Masks aside, the most important thing people can do is be immunized. As long as there are hosts, there will be challenges," he said.
Statistics show that 52% of Nevada's eligible population is fully vaccinated, compared to 70% of Californians.
The news brought discouragement to some workers on the frontlines. According to the Nevada Hospital Association, staffing levels are still in a "crisis."
"Healthcare workers are tired. They're frustrated, because now we have a preventable disease that people are choosing not to prevent," said Dr. Staci McHale of the Clark County Medical Society. "Many of the hospital emergency rooms are still very busy with COVID patients."
There are concerns that lifting mask mandates will cause more infections and hospitalizations, or slow current progress.
"An increase in case count is going to be very difficult for hospitals to be able to maintain the levels of care that needs to be provided. It's going to become a difficult situation," McHale said.
The reason we have seen a drop in cases is because the masks were required and people had to wear them. Now this idiot Sisolak has gone and made many compromised in his own state who are fighting serious illness! Just because he says its okay to not wear. mask , does not make it any safer, in fact it will prove to be the opposite just wait;)
