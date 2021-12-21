LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local health officials and doctors urge Americans to abide by new CDC COVID-19 testing guidelines in light of the spread of the omicron variant.
Nevada's COVID-19 Task Force released CDC measures you should follow if you are exposed to a COVID-19 case, regardless of vaccine status.
"Test, test, test. That is the theme of the holidays, as we go into 2022. You want to test before and after gathering, especially if you don't know the vaccine status of other people in your party, as well as if you're gathering in indoor spaces... or if you're around elderly, young children who cannot be vaccinated, or immunosuppressed persons," said Dr. Christina Madison of The Public Health Pharmacist and associate professor of Roseman University of Health Sciences.
Dr. Madison said the new guidelines are crucial since so many Americans are vaccinated, yet omicron can cause a mild or symptomatic breakthrough case.
According to the COVID-19 Task Force, if you are exposed, and vaccinated:
- Even with no symptoms, get tested 3 to 5 days after
- Mask indoors for 14 days, or until a negative test
- Isolate if symptoms arise
According to the COVID-19 Task Force, if you are exposed, and unvaccinated:
- Stay home for 10 days, or 7 days if you test negative
- Stay away from high-risk people in your household
- Isolate in a sick room if you do test positive
For free testing sites and locations, click here.
