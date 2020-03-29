LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Doctors and medical students from Touro University are screening hundreds of people for COVID-19 at a makeshift shelter at Cashman Center.
The open-air set-up consists of large pieces of donated carpet spread out on the pavement of the Cashman Center parking lot. It was erected after Catholic Charities closed down one of the valley's largest shelters when one of their clients tested positive for the virus.
"I think by giving shelter in an organized, planned way with the social distancing, at least we feel we can minimize it rather than them being in a shelter where there's more people to a room," said Dr. Wolfgang Gilliar, dean of osteopathic medicine at Touro University.
Gilliar explained that what they're doing at Cashman Center isn't only giving people somewhere to sleep that's safe and supervised with more room to spread out, it's also allowing medical staff to to screen hundreds of people in the homeless population for COVID-19 symptoms on a daily basis.
Right now, he said people showing symptoms are escorted to a separate medical tent for treatment and can be taken to a hospital if needed.
He added that they're talking about how to tackle the situation as the virus becomes more prevalent within the Las Vegas homeless community.
"They are trying, or I think they are planning, on building tents so we can actually separate homeless guests out to get medical support in the way they deserve it there," Gilliar said.
