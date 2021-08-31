LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Doctors across the Las Vegas Valley are hearing from patients asking for medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine mandates for school, work or public spaces.
Places that do not accept COVID-19 tests as an alternative will often offer medical or religious exemptions.
"A lot of people will come in and ask, 'I don't want the COVID-19 vaccine, I want an exemption' ... We tell them we follow the CDC guidelines," said Dr. Constantine George of Epitomedical Concierge Medical Services.
Dr. George said doctors will look at the following criteria:
- Prior severe reactions to COVID-19 vaccine, such as anaphylactic shock
- Documentation of allergic reactions to vaccine ingredients such as polyethylene glycol or Polysorbate
- Prior reactions to other vaccines
"There's no other reason why you can't get it," George said.
Other food and substance allergies will also need medical consultation first, and unless the specific allergy is severe, you may be clear for vaccination, George said.
Those with autoimmune disorders such as lupus or arthritis often believe they should not take the vaccine, but George said the opposite is the case.
"From a medical perspective, that client needs to get the vaccine," he said.
Anyone with questions should always consult their doctor first, George said.
