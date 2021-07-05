LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As hospitalizations double in Nevada over the past several weeks, one ICU doctor is shedding light on the trends among patients: they are younger, become intubated quicker and are mostly unvaccinated.
According to the state's case tracker, hospitalizations dipped to about 200 patients in late May and early June. As of July 5, 440 people are in Nevada hospitals.
According to the Nevada Hospital Association's latest report, the state and Southern Nevada is at the beginning of a "resurgence" of cases, and could expect 450 patients by mid-July.
According to the Southern Nevada Health District, 95% of the people hospitalized in Clark County are not vaccinated. Younger adults are also driving cases, they said.
"We are seeing an uptick in people with severe infections, and do need to be put on ventilators," said Dr. Angelica Honsberg of UNLV Medicine, noting patients are demographically shifting to younger groups. She said variants are causing more rapid infections among patients as well.
"For the vast majority of people, getting vaccinated will protect you from severe COVID-19," she said.
