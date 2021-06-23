LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Doctors in the Las Vegas Valley say parents can put their minds more at ease after a federal panel deemed cases of heart conditions among teens and young adults as rare, after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 83,000 youth under 19 have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Nevada. No cases of heart problems have been reported to the state of Nevada, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Hundreds of recipients of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna had developed myocarditis, a mild heart inflammation, which was mostly mild, treatable, and most patients are expected to recover. More than 319 million vaccines have been administered, and more than 150 million Americans are fully vaccinated.
The panel zeroed in on cases from those ages 12 to 39 years old, determining the rate to be around 12 per million vaccinations. The typical incident rate of myocarditis in the general population is 10 per million.
The incidents were more common in males and those who received second doses.
The cause is unknown, but doctors are investigating a range of causes, from prior exposure to COVID-19, to genetic susceptibility to myocarditis.
"I think [parents] should feel comforted, unless their child has some particular disease, condition, or something that may predispose them to myocarditis or if they had COVID-19," said Dr. Christina Madison of The Public Health Pharmacist.
Dr. Madison is working with Roseman University of Health Sciences to help pediatricians obtain vials of the Pfizer vaccine for youth.
Dr. Madison emphasized that COVID-19 exposure and infection poses more of a risk to children and other adults, as the Delta variant is circulating among the U.S.
"All of those factors should be top of mind as to why you should get them vaccinated before school starts," she said.
(1) comment
If you believe the CDC, I have a bridge that I need to sell.
